Presiding Bishop, Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo has warned Nigerians who aim to travel outside the country to seek greener pastures that they do not have to do so.

He sounded this warning in an Instagram post with his verified account explaining that there is a future in what Nigerians are doing and that there is nothing anywhere else that is not here.

“There is a future in what you are doing. You do not need to run away to Europe or America, he said.

“There is nothing anywhere else that is not where you are. Therefore, you are not created to be a beggar.

The popular minister recently also advised women telling them that a woman who refused to submit to her husband is disobeying God, saying that the only way to a fruitful marriage was a total submission on the part of the wife.