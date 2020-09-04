By Taiwo Okanlawon

Multi-talented act Ikuforiji Abdulrahman Olaitan widely known as Oxlade has announced a new single off his forthcoming project.

The highly gifted singer cum songwriter released the song titled, ‘DKT (Dis Kind Thing), after many successful collaborations.

‘DKT’ is also Oxlade’s first single output after his debut EP ‘Oxygen,’ which was followed with the official music video for his hit record, ‘Away.’

The catchy tune was produced by the regular suspect, Spax.

Check it here.