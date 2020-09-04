Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, has endorsed a new book, “Shame to fame” authored by popular actor, Bolanle Ninalowo.

Ninalowo shared his excitement about the endorsement on his Instagram page on Friday.

He posted the picture of Obasanjo, displaying the book with the caption “Baba Graces the first copy.”

His colleagues and fans have taken to the comment section to celebrate the endorsement.

“Shame to fame”, according to the actor was written to inspire the youth with his true-life story.

The book drops on October 1 and will be available for pre-order from September 11.