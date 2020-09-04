Obasanjo: endorses Bolanle Ninolowo’s new book

Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, has endorsed a new book, “Shame to fame” authored by popular actor, Bolanle Ninalowo.

Ninalowo shared his excitement about the endorsement on his Instagram page on Friday.

He posted the picture of Obasanjo, displaying the book with the caption “Baba Graces the first copy.”

View this post on Instagram

Baba Graces the first copy 🙏 Former President of Nigeria his excellency, Olusegun Mattew Obasanjo with my book “Shame to fame” 🙏 Ff @shametofamebook @realtalkwithkike ❤️❤️ #Shametofameoutfromseptember11 #TheUniversalActor #Makanakian ✊🏾

A post shared by Bolanle Ninalowo (@iamnino_b) on

His colleagues and fans have taken to the comment section to celebrate the endorsement.

“Shame to fame”, according to the actor was written to inspire the youth with his true-life story.

The book drops on October 1 and will be available for pre-order from September 11.

READ ALSO  Ogun Speaker Extols Obasanjo On Preservation Of Historical Values