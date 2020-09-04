The Northern Governors Forum has congratulated the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, on his 64th birthday.

The Chairman of the Forum and Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau, in a message by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Macham on Friday in Jos, lauded the celebrant for his commitment to assigned responsibilities.

Lalong described Mustapha as a quintessential gentleman, who has distinguished himself in legal practice, politics and service to humanity.

He said the celebrant had contributed significantly to the growth of Nigeria’s democracy, saying he played critical role in ensuring the victory of the All Progressive Congress party at the polls

“As Northern Governors, we are proud to be associated with Barrister Boss Mustapha, whose passion for justice, peace and transparency has defined his conduct in public and private life where he has left good impression on many who have encountered him.

“As Secretary to the Government of the Federation, he has provided leadership in managing the engine room of Government, thereby providing crucial impetus to implementation of President Buhari’s change agenda”, he said.

Lalong said his commitment as the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 was a demonstration of his faith in the progress, development, unity and peace of Nigeria.