Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, has signed a new ambassadorial deal with a hairline company.

The 31-year-old actress made this known via her Instagram page on Friday morning.

Nkechi, however, dedicated the new deal to her fans.

She said: “Signed and Sealed. From Regular customer to Brand Ambassador. Even the blind know @luchihairline Sells the best hair in town. Ladies, it’s time to take your Hair game to the next level. because as usual I’m going to be serving you luxurious hair goal. one thing I don’t joke with is Good hair.

“ICONS Worldwide this New Bag is dedicated to you all. PS: More good news coming through. Luchi hairline Thanks for having me.”