Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

A mother has lost her nine-year-old daughter after she put sniper in her hair to kill lice infection in Rivers.

The girl reportedly died at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital.

A pediatrician, Dr. Gloria Nwosu, made the disclosure while advising mothers against harmful practices based on ignorance and self-medication.

She told journalists in Port Harcourt that the woman followed the advice of her hairstylist and put the sniper in the hair of her two daughters, aged nine and four years.

Nwosu said while the nine-year-old girl convulsed for hours and died, doctors at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital were able to save the four-year-old.

There had not been any official reaction from the Rivers State Police Command at the time of filing this report.