By Okon Okon

Senator George Akume, the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs on Friday, said that Nigerian youths are an asset to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Akume made this known when he received the All Progressive Congress` National Executive Committee Integrity Group (APC-NEC) members in his office in Abuja.

While congratulating them, Akume applauded the group comprising of young people selected from the six geo-political zones of the country to serve as the vanguard for the APC as a party.

“I must congratulate you for your success in the election in which you emerged as executive members of this group which you formed for the purpose of being the vanguard of the party

“Most of you are young people and young people are the major asset of government and this explains why this administration has placed a lot of emphasis on promoting and advancing the course of the Nigerian youths.

“Many of the initiatives of Mr President are for the youths, especially in the areas of N-power programmes, the agric sector-anchor borrower’s scheme, the N75 billion Youths` Investment Fund just signed for the youths by Mr President.

“And there are a lot more of these initiatives to introduce the youth into the mainstream of Nigeria economy, including “Not Too Young to Run“, being another notable achievement this government initiated to respect the youths, “ Akume said.

He noted that APC was formed with best of intention and this administration wants to serve Nigerians and that is why most of the programmes by this administration are being implemented.





Akume added that Buhari was passionately committed to delivering on the mandates of the party specifically meant to empower the nation`s youths.

Earlier, Mr Abubakar Sadiq, Chairman APC-NEC, said the group`s mission was to work in synergy with the minister, in recognition of his achievement in office as the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs.

“We decided to pay you a visit considering how important your office being the Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs and the role you have been playing as one of the key stakeholders in the party.

“And I can tell you this is the first visit this group has embarked on since the inception of the present executive members.

“We want to familiarise ourselves with you to appreciate you for the support you are given to President Buhari`s administration.

“A lot has been achieved under the administration of APC and under the leadership of President Buhari in terms of infrastructural development, youths empowerment among others.

“I remember when this government came on board and during Mr President`s inaugural speech, he pledged to lift 100 million Nigerians from poverty.

“And I believe that with the support you are giving him as the Minister of Special Duties, Mr President will fulfil his promise to Nigerians, “ he said.

He, therefore, pledged the commitment of the group to remain as the party`s vanguard in its activities across the board.

NAN