By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

The National Democratic Institute (NDI) has unveiled Nollywood actress Ini Edo as its ambassador for women empowerment in Nigeria.

With its headquarters in Washington D.C, the NDI is a non-partisan, non-profit organization that works with partners in developing countries to increase the effectiveness of democratic institutions.

Ini Edo disclosed the new role on her official Instagram page.

She posted the above picture and wrote; ”Hello everyone.

”I am very excited and honoured to formally take on the role of the National Democratic Institute’s Ambassador for Women’s Empowerment in Nigeria NDI.

”I believe Nigeria has a special duty to serve as a shining light in Africa and in the rest of the world. I feel strongly this is something we all must strive for, Nigeria shine as a nation that values her women’s skills, energy and good ideas, and brings them into the public arena on an equal basis.

”Nigeria can and must be a country where our women and girls can dream big dreams, and pursue them, and rise according to their talents to become leaders in shaping a future that allows all of us to reach our full potential.

”Together we can work toward this vision, and I hope you’ll join me. Thank you”, she concluded.



