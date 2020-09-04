Ikorodu Bois, a talented Nigerian group with penchant for recreating movie scenes and music videos, have literally cloned Chadwick Boseman, in a remake of scenes from the popular film, Black Panther.

A much younger version of the American actor played his role in several scenes in the movie.

He acted as ‘Black Panther, M’Baku, Nakia, Shuri, T’Chaka, in another remake that rivals Hollywood’s big budget.

The Ikorodu Bois tagged their tribute: Wakanda Forever.

The video, which was released Thursday night has garnered over 930,000 views by 11am on Friday.

Boseman, 43, died on Friday, August 28, after a four-year secret battle with colon cancer.

Watch the video: