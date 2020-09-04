By Jennifer Okundia

The release date of the first trailer for ‘The Smart Money Woman’ is here, and it debuts on Africa Magic, this September 2020

Zuri, Ladun, Tami, Adesuwa, and Lara, an adaptation of the book are being brought to life for the first time. The series is directed by Bunmi Ajakaiye and Co- produced by Kemi Lala Akindoju, Akintunde ‘MARINE’ Marinho and Arcadia TV Africa.

This 13 episode series, is an African girl’s journey to financial freedom. Zuri’s living a fabulous life. Great car, gorgeous apartment, well paid job, a broken down car, an apartment she cant afford and a job she’s about to lose.

Some of the cast include Osas Ighodaro, (Zuri) Ini Dima Okojie as Tami, Kemi Lala Akindoju (Adesuwa) Ebenezer Eno, (Ladun) and Toni Tones ‘Lara.’

Writing about the series, Lala shared pictures from a press tour of the movie with this caption “It’s September and @thesmartmoneywomantv series will soon be on your screens. Are you excited???”