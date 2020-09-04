Alexis Sanchez has revealed he wanted to leave Manchester United after his very first training session with the club.

The former Barcelona attacker left Arsenal for Manchester United in January 2018 but struggled to impress across two seasons before being sent to Inter on loan last year.

The Chilean however secured a permanent move at Inter Milan in August 2020, after he showed glimpses of his former self.

Reflecting on his time in Manchester via a video posted on his Instagram, the 31-year-old Chilean claims he met a disorganized team at Old Trafford and knew very quickly he wasn’t going to enjoy his time with the club.

“After the first training session I realised many things, I came home and asked my family and my manager if I could not break the contract and return to Arsenal, something did not fit me, but I had already signed,” Sanchez said.

“Months passed and I kept feeling the same. We were not united as a team at that time.

“The journalists also spoke without knowing and it hurt. Former players also spoke and had no idea what was happening inside the club. And they hurt me.

“A player also depends on the internal environment, that we need to be a family. We weren’t like that, and it was reflected on the field. If someone had to be blamed, they blamed me.

“I do self-criticism and should have played better. But I was always blamed, even if I played for a few minutes.”



