Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has appealed to residents of Kagara town in Rafi local government Area to remain calm, after an attack by bandits that left five persons dead.

The police counter-claimed, however, they killed six of the bandits who came to attack First Bank of Nigeria PLC.

The armed bandits, who came on motor-cycles on Wednesday shot sporadically before moving to the bank. The attack was resisted.

Mr Adamu Usman, Commissioner of Police, who visited the town on Thursday, said a police man guarding the bank and private security attached to the bank, a vigilante, one resident and were killed by the bandits.

A boy died also died as a result shock.

Governor Bello said he is deploying resources at his disposal to ensure the protection of lives and property.

His appeal comes against the panic elicited by a social media video, in which the residents of the area were seen running helter skelter and calling for intervention from the state government and the army.

In a message of condolence, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, maintained that no responsible government will fold its arms and allow law abiding and innocent citizens to be mauled down.

The Governor acknowledged the enormity of the security challenges facing the state, but assured the people that the state in active collaboration with President Muhammadu Buhari and the security agencies remain undaunted in its war against the lower societal elements making life miserable for the people.





The Governor commiserated with the families of those who lost their lives in the attack, and prayed for speedy recovery for the injured victims.

He solicited the cooperation of the people for their useful information to the security agencies, assuring them that their identity will be kept confidential.