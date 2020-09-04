By Taiwo Okanlawon

The eldest son of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti and Nigerian musician, Femi Anikulapo Kuti has finally addressed his participation in the January 2012 protest in Ojota, Lagos against the fuel price hike.

The 58-year-old Grammy nominee and activist said he took part in the protest thinking it was a genuine movement against the then President Goodluck Jonathan.

Following the increase in the pump price of petrol and the hike in electricity tariff, the singer and others who protested the fuel hike during Jonathan’s regime have been called out for keeping mute now.

However, Kuti in a series of tweets on Friday said he later pulled out immediately he realised the protest was politically motivated.

He wrote; “I want to state for clarity and posterity my role in the Ojota protest. I was invited for what I and many believed was a genuine cause regarding the cost of fuel.

“As soon as I found out it was politically motivated I pulled out. I got a lot of backlash at the time but stood my ground.

“For the record, I have NEVER and will NEVER affiliate with any political party that I don’t feel has the genuine interest of the people of Nigeria at heart.”

Femi added that he blatantly refused to join the APC when Vice President Yemi Osinbajo asked him to, just as he refused to join the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





“Even when the VP approached me to join APC, I blatantly refused as I also refused to join PDP or any other political party,” he added.

