Foluke Daramola: begins new phase with “Abula something”

Nollywood actress Foluke Daramola is ready to begin a new phase with what she described as “Abula Something!”

The award-winning actress, on Friday morning, alerted her over 700,000 followers on her new restaurant and bar, which will soon be officially launched.

She described the incoming business as “A new phase” in her life.

“ANNOUNCEMENT IS HERE. So Glad To Begin A new phase, official date and day will be out soon, the opening of my Restaurant and Bar! It’s an Abula Something!,” Foluke Daramola wrote on Instagram.

Abula is a soup of Yoruba people from Western Nigeria. It’s a mixture of Gbegiri (Bean soup), Ewedu (draw vegetable soup), and obe ata (stew).

It is typically eaten together with Amala but can be eaten with other swallow foods.

However, Foluke Daramola’s fans and colleagues are expecting a good African kitchen from the gorgeous actress.

Reacting to the news, Nkechi Blessing said: "congratulations maam"





Her post has gathered over 13,000 reactions so far.

Foluke Daramola is a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University. She made her film debut in a series titled Palace in 1998.