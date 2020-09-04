By Agency Reporter

Italy’s former prime minister, billionaire Silvio Berlusconi has been hospitalised in Milan for further checks after testing positive for the coronavirus.

His Forza Italia party said on Friday that his medical condition, is not for now, a cause for concern.

The 83-year-old-media tycoon had been in isolation in his house in the town of Arcore, north of Milan.

Forza Italia said he is now at the San Raffaele Hospital “as a precaution”.

Berlusconi spoke via video link to a meeting of Forza Italia supporters on Thursday and said his fever had passed.

“I no longer have fever, nor pain, I want to reassure everyone that I am quite well,” he said.