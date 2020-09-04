By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian disc jockey, popular as DJ Xclusive has a new single, and the song is named after his first child and daughter ‘Avery.’

Tinuke Ogundero and her hubby DJ Xclusive have been married since 2015 and announced the arrival of their bundle of joy on social media.

Check on the lyrical video here:

In a statement, the new dad said:

Thanks for all the warm messages – I’ve always wanted to do something special for my child and so I just released a new single today which I named after my daughter “#Avery” – This is a special song I dedicate to @averyalakija & all parents/lovers – Kindly download link in my bio – 🥰🥰 🍼 👶 #ListenToTheLyrics