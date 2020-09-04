By Jennifer Okundia

Nollywood actor Destiny Etiko is on the set of a new film and her fans can barely wait to see what the story line has in store for them.

The Nigerian actress who is best known for her 2014 role as Ekemma in the movie Idemili, studied Theater Arts In Nnamdi Azikiwe University located in Awka, Nigeria.

She wrote a message with pictures of her from the set of the movie. “Meet the ever gorgeous OLIVIA on the set of WASTED BEAUTY the movie 🎥

Day 1 🎬🎬🎬

An @unasmovies production

As directed by @goodnewsericoisika

Ass dir @naj_production”

Etiko had both her primary and secondary school education in Enugu State where she obtained her First School Leaving Certificate and the West African Senior School Certificate.

She was born in Udi, a village located in Enugu state, southeastern Nigeria, predominantly occupied by the Igbo people.