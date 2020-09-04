By Abankula

Nigeria recorded its lowest number of COVID-19 cases, since March, just 125 across the entire nation.

But the euphoria over the tumbling numbers was marred by the report of 20 fatalities in Kaduna, in North West Nigeria.

The deaths were recorded in August, the NCDC said in a tweet.

Kaduna has now recorded 32 deaths, out of 2,174 cases, that place it 6th in the national grim chart.

Lagos has the highest number of fatalities, put at 200.

It is followed by Edo with 100, FCT 60, Rivers 57, Kano 54, Delta 48.

On Thursday, the confirmed cases continued to shrink, the NCDC said in its daily report.

“On the 3rd of September 2020, 125 new confirmed cases and 21 deaths were recorded in Nigeria





“Till date, 54588 cases have been confirmed, 42627 cases have been discharged and 1048 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 125 new cases are reported from 13 states- Lagos (42), FCT (25), Katsina (14), Kaduna (11), Kwara (8), Ondo (7), Delta (4), Anambra (3) Oyo (3), Edo (2), Ogun (2), Osun (2), Cross River (1).

Here is the up-to-date record of COVID-19 in Nigeria:



