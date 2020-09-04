A Grade I Area Court, Nyanya, Abuja, on Friday admitted an applicant, Ifeanyi Akwulor, to bail in the sum of N200,000 for allegedly defrauding a fish seller of N20, 000.

The police charged Akwulor, 40, who resides in Aungwan Cement, Dape II, lifecamp, Abuja with a count of cheating.

The judge, Abdullahi Ogedengbe, also ordered Akwulor to produce one surety, who must be a civil servant on Grade Level 8.

He adjourned the case until Sept. 17 for hearing.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, M.M Augustine, told the court that the defendant deceived Godfirst Ishaya, into giving N20, 000 with a promise to pay on later date.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 322 of the Penal Code.

The accused however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. (NAN)