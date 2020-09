By Jennifer Okundia

Former Big Brother Naija housemate and winner of the 2017 edition of the show Efe Ejeba, popularly known as Efe, comes through with a new song.

The Afrobeats singer-songwriter released the official video for his record dubbed “Africana” off the “Nonstop“ playlist.

“Africana” was produced by Kaycemusic and the video was directed by Mauriz.

Efe was born on February 25th, 1993 in Delta State and raised in Jos, Nigeria