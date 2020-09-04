By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Nigeria’s government on Monday expressed interest in the Coronavirus vaccine produced by Russia in the battle against the pandemic.

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire received samples of the vaccine from the Russian Ambassador to Nigeria, Alexey L. Shebarshin in Abuja on Friday.

Details of the meeting could be found on the twitter handle of the Federal Ministry of Health.

Ehanire expressed Nigeria’s interest for the Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine, saying “We are exploring all knowledge in terms of therapeutics and vaccines.

“We are expressing our interest for the COVID-19 vaccine so that we will have the opportunity to work elaborately.”

Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, in his remark stated that this opportunity would help to strengthen the collaboration between Russian and Nigeria.

“We are at a point where we have a joint venture with the private sector,” he said.

Dr Adepimpe Adebiyi, Director, Hospital Services Department stated that this was an opportunity to expand the nation’s vaccine production.





“The technical officers will inter-phase with the Russian team in order to strengthen the relationship between Nigeria and Russia,” he said.

