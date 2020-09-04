The COVID-19 caseload of Brazil overshot the 4 million mark on Thursday, with 43,773 new cases and 834 deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

According to the health ministry Brazil has registered 4,041,638 cases of the virus since the pandemic began.

The official death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 124,614, in the world’s worst coronavirus outbreak outside the United States.

In the United States, over 6.3 million cases were confirmed by Thursday.

The death toll has also reached 190,959, according to data supplied by worldometers.info.

India, which holds the third worst virus record, registered 3,933,124 on Thursday, with 84,156 new cases.

The death toll is now 68,569.

Globally, 26,441,490 cases of the virus have been reported.

The number of fatalities is 872,164, while the recoveries stand at 18,634,171.



