By Taiwo Okanlawon

Gifted Afropop star, Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed popularly known as Bella Shmurda has released a brand-new single titled ‘Dangbana Orisa,’ produced by serial hitmaker, Rexxie.

The new record ‘Dangbana Orisa’ serves as a follow up to the success of “High Tension” EP and a build-up to his forthcoming project, “High Tension 2.0.”

The song immediately garnered thousands of streams after release.

PM News entertainment also gathered that the visuals for the song has been shot in a private location in Lagos ad will be released soon as well.

Download and stream ‘Dangbana Orisa’ Here.