By Taiwo Okanlawon
Gifted Afropop star, Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed popularly known as Bella Shmurda has released a brand-new single titled ‘Dangbana Orisa,’ produced by serial hitmaker, Rexxie.
The new record ‘Dangbana Orisa’ serves as a follow up to the success of “High Tension” EP and a build-up to his forthcoming project, “High Tension 2.0.”
The song immediately garnered thousands of streams after release.
PM News entertainment also gathered that the visuals for the song has been shot in a private location in Lagos ad will be released soon as well.
Download and stream ‘Dangbana Orisa’ Here.
