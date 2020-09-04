Wathoni and Tolanibaj, former BBNaija housemates are having fun and living their lives to the best of their abilities daily.

By Jennifer Okundia

The duo alongside Brighto were the 6th housemate to be evicted from the show, due to their low votes from housemates and viewers.

Wathoni, a single mum of one and fashion entrepreneur shared pictures from her media rounds with Tolanibaj and wrote:

‘This is a mixture of beauty, class, elegance and a total drip 💧served in its purest form.

Who can match this drip??

Brace yourself for the last slide.’

While 27 year old media personality, Tolani said: hen The Queen of Shades x The Queen of Shapes link up you alredezzyy know that its nothing but pure vibes and beauty 😻😻



