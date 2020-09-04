By Taiwo Okanlawon

Gifted hip-hop juggernaut, Travon Cosby popularly known as B3Thaplug has announced he will be holding his first live virtual concert at the end of October.

The Savannah rapper is planning to give his fans across the world a free virtual concert as life begins to return to normal in some countries, while social distancing continues in some other parts of the world amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

B3 revealed this to his thousands of followers and loyal fans on the social media platform.

In an Instagram story B3 wrote, “I will be performing a live-streamed concert this October for you guys”.

This is coming days after B3 announced a new date for the release of his come-back debut which was supposed to be a worldwide premiere slated for April was shifted indefinitely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Othehello-produced song “What It Cost Me” will drop this fall.

The virtual concert will also mark the Broad Awards nominated artiste’s first show since he rebranded and got signed under Free Rallo’s Famerica Records.

The live virtual concert is produced by theMedia 360 Company.



