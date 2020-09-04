By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

60-year old Oliver Chukwudi Ugwu, a native doctor has been allegedly murdered by a 21-year-old self-acclaimed pastor, Uchenna Chukwuma.

Reportedly, Chukwuma allegedly murdered the native doctor having been sent by God. The suspect during interrogation also said that the native doctor was disturbing him spiritually and has not allowed him to progress financially.

According to a statement by the Anambra State Police Command, Police detectives attached to Ogidi Division led by the DPO CSP Ekuri Remigius visited the scene of crime and rushed the victim who was found in a pool of his blood to Iyi Enu hospital Ogidi for medical attention.

The native doctor was certified dead by the medical doctor on arrival with the corpse deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy.

At the crime of the scene, the machete used in perpetrating the crime was recovered as exhibit and Case transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka for discreet investigation.