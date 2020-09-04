Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has spoken in defence of celebrities who live a fake life.

In an interview with Chude Jideonwo, Eniola commented on the issue of people being accused on social media for living above their means.

“If they’re living a fake life, they’re living it for a reason, and the reason is so that they can get more jobs”, she responded in their defence.

And then added: “Whether you like it or not, people don’t associate with broke people, so you need to fake it to make it. Fake life is expensive on its own.”

In the interview, which will run this weekend, she also shared the body shaming she earned, the several rejections she faced as a plus-sized woman looking to make her mark in the movie industry.

She said she used these events as stepping stones to success.

“Some people just look at me and say, ‘we don’t want to use your body size’ but to me, I feel beauty is not by size. But size was a major thing people looked at then before saying, ‘no, we don’t want you”’.

She admitted that these periods of rejection were difficult for her, but she was determined to remain undeterred in the pursuit of her dreams.





This determination, she revealed, came from the loving support of her parents while growing up. It was the reason for her confidence and tenacity. In her words, “Nothing gets to me”.

She described her current state of mind as being “very happy”, and said that she was grateful even just for being alive in the midst of a pandemic.

