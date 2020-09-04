By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Presiding Bishop, Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo has said that a woman who refused to submit to her husband is disobeying God.

He said the only way to a fruitful marriage was total submission on the part of the wife.

Oyedepo, on the church’s twitter handle, said until total submission was in place, every other thing she tried to do would be out of place.

He added that even when such women were gospel ministers and their husbands were not, they must submit to their husbands.

The bishop said a submissive woman is precious in the sight of God.

In his words: “The only way to a fruitful marriage is total submission on the part of the wife. Until it is in place, every other thing she tries to do will be out of place.

“A woman who refuses to submit to her husband is disobeying God. As a woman, you might even be a minister of the gospel, and your husband is not, the Word of God still says to submit yourself to him.

“A submissive woman is precious in the sight of her husband.”



