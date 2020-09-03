Jennifer Okundia

Nollywood actress, model, television personality and film producer Yvonne Jegede shares her experiences in the last few years and what she has decided to do about them.

The 37 year old stated that people have hurt her and she has also hurt people, but now she’s decided to let go and open herself up to better opportunities.

Jegede revealed that she will be dropping a web series really soon, while also disclosing that she’s forgiven her former husband Olakunle Fawole who she married in 2017, but they are now divorced.

The couple have a son together.

In her words, she said:

‘The last few years have been such an experience, I’ve had the high, the low, the incredible and the not so incredible. I’ve been hurt and I have hurt people as well but after my last birthday few days ago, I decided to totally let go of the past and earnest the opportunity in the present and reach out to the future to create a better story for myself and my family.

To this end, I am reaching out to all my Ex-es, the one I wouldn’t talk to or work with anymore, to say-I have forgiven you and I am also apologizing to those I have hurt because in relationships, it takes two(2) to tangle so I am also sorry.

To my Ex-husband, it is nothing but love, peace and mutual respect. The past is past, it didn’t work out, we should move on.





To business associates and friends turn strangers, for the moment I hurt you, I am deeply sorry. To those I felt hurt me, I have also forgiven. Let us work together again, let’s be cool again even if we are not best of friends.

To my fans, thank you for standing by this Choco Girl and to the whole wide world, I am starting afresh, please join me in this new journey.

To this end, I am signed to a new management company, 007 Global Talent Agency @007globalmanagement and in the next couple of days, you will be hearing more exciting news from me.

By the way, my web series directed by me will be out soon.’

Yvonne was born in Agenebode, Edo State, Nigeria where she had her primary and secondary education in Lagos State before proceeding to the University of Cyprus, where she graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations.

The movie star started her career in 2004 when she featured in the movie Missing Angels. Her camera debut came up in 2005 with her appearance in the popular music video African Queen by 2Face Idibia.