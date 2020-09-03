Whether or not court proceedings held online have the same effect as when lawyers, clients and the public appear physically in court has been a subject of debate in recent times. No thanks to coronavirus. To tackle the issue, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will today, 3 September 2020, speak in an online conference with the theme, “Media Coverage of Virtual Court Proceedings: Prospects and Challenges”. It is being organized by Gavel International, an online news platform that covers the administration of justice system in Nigeria.

According to the Publisher of Gavel International, Mustapha Adekunle Ogunsakin, the conference has become crucial particularly now that Covid-19 has changed so many things across the world, even the court system.

He said: “There is no gainsaying the fact that the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic has affected systems, norms, institutions and countries across the world, including our beloved country, Nigeria. The administration of justice system of our country is particularly affected as stakeholders seem not to be prepared for the challenges the pandemic has incurred;

Since lock-down started in late March 2020, courts across the country are just beginning to sit. The Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chief Judges of States are now making Practice Directions to allow Courts to sit online via social media platforms such as Zoom and Skype!

Now, part of the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution is public hearing of Court proceedings. There was a recent decision of the Supreme Court which ordered a case to start ‘de novo’ because a trial court delivered Judgment in the Judge’s Chambers, and not in an open court. Due to this constitutional provision, Courts in Nigeria make available Press Galleries for journalists in recognition of the media as representatives of the people during court proceedings. The media as the representative of the public therefore ensures fair hearing and fair trial in dispute resolution.

With the “new normal” the world is in, the question that readily comes to mind is: “How can the media fulfill their constitutionally provided role in the coverage of virtual trials?” It is in light of this that Gavel International has put together this webinar to discuss the role of the media in the coverage of virtual court proceedings.

Others to join the Vice President in this discourse are Justice Joseph Olubunmi Oyewole(JCA) of the Court of Appeal, Enugu Division, former President, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Chief Wole Olanipekun SAN, former General Secretary,NBA, Mr Dele Adesina SAN, human rights crusader, Femi Falana SAN, former Chairman, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Prof Chidi Odinkalu, and Mr Richard Akinnola, Publisher, Anti-Corruption Journal

The webinar will be moderated by Dr Reuben Abati,former Senior Special Adviser (Media) to President Goodluck Jonathan, and ably assisted by Mrs Shola Soyele of Channels television.

