Emeke Iweriebor, a group executive director in pan-African UBA Plc, has died.

He died on Sunday at 51 after an illness.

Iweriebor was for some years in charge of the bank’s east and southern Africa operations.

His death has devastated his colleagues in the leading bank with the chairman, Tony Elumelu mourning Iweriebor’s passage on Instagram, with a touching tribute.

Elumelu wrote:

“We are shocked, devastated & overcome by immeasurable grief as we mourn the unexpected demise of our brother, friend, & long time colleague, @emekeiweriebor. “Mr Execution”, as I fondly called him, Emeke earnestly drove the launch of @UBAGroup operations in over ten African countries‬- singlehandedly obtaining banking licences in some of these countries.

“‪A true Lion to the core, Emeke served @ubagroup wearing many hats and playing strategic leadership roles for almost 2 decades of selfless service. He rose to Group Executïve Director at UBA.





“There are no words to describe the depths of our pain as we are forced to say goodbye to one of our very own. Rest well, dearest Emeke.‬

“We pray that God grants Emeke’s dear wife and wonderful kids, the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss”.