Nigerian movie director, producer, scriptwriter and actor, Tchidi Chikere, wrote a message on his wall to eulogize his late father after 7 years.

By Jennifer Okundia

A multiple award winner, for his directing including the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2008 where he won Best Comedy for the movie ‘Stronger Than Pain’ and his film Beautiful Soul was nominated for Best Screenplay.

His caption after sharing a photo of his late father reads: ‘REMEMBERING MY FATHER TODAY WITH FOND MEMORIES..IT’ S BEEN 7 YEARS NOW PAPA. A SON NEVER FORGETS. REST ON, NZE V. O CHIKERE.’

Chikere was nominated twice in the 2012 Golden Icons Academy Movie Awards, for Best Actor – Diaspora for his role in When Heaven Smiles and for Best Male Act – Diaspora (Viewer’s Choice). As well as a nomination for the Best Original Screenplay at the 2013 Nollywood Movies Awards for directing/producing Dumebi.

The father of 4 has three sons with his first wife, actress Sophia Tchidi Chikere but the marriage ended in 2012. He is currently married to actress Nuella Njubigbo with whom he has a daughter. They held their traditional wedding on March 29, 2014 in his wife’s hometown in Anambra State and the white wedding at the Catholic Church of Transfiguration, VGC, Lagos State on June 9, 2018.

Tchidi Chikere, a native of Mbaise in Imo State, is the last child of his parents. He studied English Language at the University of Calabar, where he began writing movie scripts. He joined the film industry after graduating from the University.