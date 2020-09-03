By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria’s confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 54,463 on Wednesday, with Plateau State, the new epicentre of the virus, recording a drop in infections.

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, announced 216 new cases on Thursday, with Plateau recording 59 new infections.

This is far lower than the 116 cases it churned in on Tuesday.

Nigeria also recorded a drop in infections, when compared to the 239 cases posted on Tuesday.

The top five states with COVID-19 cases on Wednesday are: Plateau (59 cases), Rivers (27 cases), Abia (22 cases), Lagos (20 cases) and Oyo (18 cases).

Of the 15 states and FCT that recorded new cases, four of them are from the North (Plateau, Kaduna, FCT, Bauchi), while the rest are from the South.

Four deaths were recorded on Wednesday, taking the overall deaths to 1,027, with 42,439 survivors discharged so far.

Below is COVID-19 infection leaderboard on Wednesday





Plateau-59

Rivers-27

Abia-22

Lagos-20

Oyo-18

Enugu-17

Kaduna-11

FCT-11

Ogun-10

Ebonyi-4

Osun-4

Ekiti-4

Delta-3

Edo-3

Akwa Ibom-2

Bauchi-1

54,463 confirmed

42,439 discharged

1,027 deaths