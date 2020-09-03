The Katsina State Police Command has arrested 140 suspected rapists in the state.

Mr Sanisi Buba, the state Commissioner of Police (CP), made this disclosure on Thursday during a press briefing.

He said that the suspects were arrested in 87 reported cases across the 34 local government areas of the state.

The commissioner revealed that the cases were recorded during the second quarter of the year.

Buba said that all the suspects were charged to court for prosecution to serve as a deterrent to others.

According to him, the police were collaborating with religious and traditional rulers, as well as parents and other relevant stakeholders on how to bring an end to the menace.

He also urged the media and human rights groups to continue to join hands with the police in the fight against rape and other forms of sexual abuse.

Buba commended other security agencies for collaboration in the fight against criminal acts.

The commissioner, therefore, urged the public to continue to provide police with intelligence information on the activities of criminals with a view to secure lives and property.



