Pictures of the children and grand children of Veteran Nigerian actress Patience Ozokwor, popular for her villain role in movies, has surfaced on social media.

The Nigerian star stated that it’s the first time in 7 years since her entire family were all together, ahead of her September 14th birthday.

Ozokwor won the Best Supporting Actress 2012 and 2013 award at the 10th Africa Movie Academy Awards. The 61 year old, born 14 September 1958, was among 100 Nigerians honored by the government to celebrate the amalgamation of the northern and southern protectorates in 2014.

In a statement she said ‘Thank you God for making my kids to all come home last Christmas solely to spend time with me. The first time in 7 years we were all together. There was no ceremony planned, they came back just for us to be together. God knew we would not be free to travel this year. I am blessed indeed.

#14DaysOfThanksGiving

#JoinMe

#14September

#MamaGLovers❤❤’

Patience had a passion for acting since she was in primary school, where she would act in different stage plays. She later attended Institute of management and technology Enugu, where she obtained a degree in fine and applied arts. Prior to starting her acting career, she first made it into radio drama.

Ozokwor participated in a soap opera by the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) titled Someone Cares.

Also known as Mama G, she was born in the village of Amaobo, Ngwo in present-day Enugu State, Nigeria, and attended Abimbola Gibson Memorial School in Lagos.

She married at age 19+ and has three children with five adopted ones who all bear her name. The actor lost her husband in 2000 and hasn’t remarried since then.





Patience Ozokwo is currently a pastor.