By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

As schools in Osun state prepare to resume, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola directed that all students will return to their original school uniforms by November 9, 2020.

This is disclosed as Mr Jamiu Olawumi, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education spoke during a live radio program ”Frank Talk” in Osogbo.

According to him, all safety protocols have been put in place in all schools to help tame the spread of Covid-19 as part of the preparations for the full resumption of schools across the state slated for September 21.

Olawumi allayed the fears of parents and guardians concerning the novel coronavirus, saying the administration has set up machineries in motion to ensure the safe resumption of students.

He said apart from the provision of safety materials, all schools including private schools across the state have been fumigated by the Osun Ministry of Environment.

“We want to assure all stakeholders in the state’s education sector that the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has put everything in place to ensure that our pupils are safe in schools.

“Almost all sectors across the country have opened up, Covid-19 is already here with us and the situation doesn’t look like abating anytime soon, we can’t continue to keep our children at home. We just have to find a way around it, the only way is to put safety measures in place at our schools which we have done.

“Government through the Ministry of Environment have fumigated all private and public schools across the state including tertiary institutions, apart from that, we have also provided enough safety materials for both students and their teachers in all the schools.





“We will continue to ensure that our pupils remain safe while we strive to ensure that we give them the best in terms of quality education as promised by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola”. Mr Olawumi stated.

Also speaking during the programme, the Chairman, Parents Forum for both private and public schools in the state, Mr Bisi Olaniyan commended the State Government for listening to parents in the state and revert back to the old education policy as recommended by the education review committee set up by the state government.