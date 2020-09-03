By Deborah Coker

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo state has promised to restore the Benin City master plan to ensure environmental sustainability.

Gov. Godwin Obaseki, candidate of the party for the Sept. 19 governorship poll, made the promise on Thursday during a courtesy visit to the Enogie of Ukhiri-Eresoyen, and the Enigies in council at Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area.

His visit was in continuation of the party’s ward to ward campaign across the state.

Obaseki said there was pressure in Benin City currently as a result of rapid urbanisation.

He also said that this had brought about the growth of activities of Community Development Associations (CDAs) which also resulted in the CDAs abusing land allocation system in the state.

He noted that the pressure would continue on a faster rate, adding that it was in view of this that the government decided to restore the Benin City master plan.

The PDP candidate said this would help forestall the adverse effect the pressure would have on the city in particular and the society at large.

He also said that the restoration of the master plan would also help in erosion control in the locality as well as check environmental degradation.





He stressed that the population increase in the state was frightening as it had increased rapidly from half a million in the last 25 years to about two million people.

“So our plan is for social development, jobs creation as well as peace and security.

“By the Grace of God, by the time we are leaving office in 2024, we would have left a plan of 30 years for successive administrations to define our future.

“Our plan is to solicit for your support and prayers as we campaign in your domain,” Obaseki said.

Earlier the monarch had acknowledged and commended the governor on his efforts to develop the state.

He prayed for the candidate and urged him to go peacefully as God would grant his heart desires.

NAN