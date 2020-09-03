Premier League clubs have voted against using five substitutes in the 2020/21 season at a shareholders meeting.

Previously, it was agreed in August that the five sub rule should be introduced in the league after Premier League football resumed last season. However, the rule would be scrapped now and they would revert to a maximum of three changes during games.

A proposal was put forward to again increase the number of substitutions to five, with a total of nine players on the bench but the motion did not get the required 14 votes, so next season remains at three replacements from seven named on a match day.

Last season, as the clubs prepared for Project Restart amid coronavirus lockdown restrictions, it was agreed to allow five substitutions and to increase the match day squad from 18 to 20 to help players deal with so many games in such a short period of time.

Drinks breaks also will no longer feature midway through the first and second halves of matches.