By Taiwo Okanlawon

Spaceship Collective is a group record label and publishing company with “Spaceship Records” & “Spaceship Publishing” being under the company.

The label was founded by Burna Boy’s mother, Bose Ogulu who is also the Executive Director while Burna Boy owned the largest share of the company with his imprint “Spaceship Entertainment”. Nissi, Buju, Leriq, and Telz are signed to the Collective which handles their publishing and label services.

“Nissi” Ogulu who is also Burna Boy’s sister became the premier signee in 2019 and released double singles Trouble & Tornado off her ‘Ignite’ EP in December that year. Nissi released her on-going critically-acclaimed ‘Ignite’ EP on July 31st, 2020, and the lead single titled “Judi” has been a viral sensation. Nissi draws on her heritage with this E.P and firmly establishes her signature fusion sound; blends of highlife, afro-punk, and afro-jazz.

The label signed Buju in April 2020 and released his first hit single which was a remix to Buju’s Lenu featuring Burna Boy. Buju has been featured on many successful singles and is currently working on a body of work that would be released later this year.

The label also released Burna Boy’s highly anticipated and globally accepted fifth studio album ‘Twice As Tall’ on August 15th, 2020, a passionate personal reflection of Burna Boy amplified by his moody mix of afrobeat, reggae, dancehall, and hip-hop.





Within a few days of the album release, the ‘Twice As Tall’ album has already garnered over 50 million streams across all platforms.

The company has Ronami Ogulu as its creative and branding executive while Ronke Ogunmakin heads the administration of the company. While Ella Bimpe is the creative and branding assistant.

Bose Ogulu who was also one of the executive producers on Twice As Tall along with Burna Boy and Diddy (Sean Combs) says with the Spaceship Collective, it’s mission is to help African Artists gain more control and ownership of their music catalogues.

According to her: “The objective of Spaceship Collective is to support the creation of great, timeless, authentic music and to ensure that African creatives maintain control of their own narrative while they tell the world their story. It is important that their catalogues are managed by Africans who are better placed to understand their Art, their narrative and their trajectory”.

Spaceship Collective is also home to experienced producers LeriQ and Telz (dubbed “Spaceship’s RocketBoyz”), who have worked with Burna Boy on his previous projects. Leriq produced all the songs on the Burna Boy’s acclaimed ‘Redemption’ EP so it came as no surprise when he reconnected with Burna Boy to produce amongst others, some of the standout songs from Burna Boy’s Twice As Tall’ album: ‘No Fit Vex’, ‘Way Too Big’, Monsters You Made ft Chris martin.

Telz has been the revelation of the album as he produced ‘Wonderful’, the lead single of the Twice As Tall album, ‘Onyeka’, ‘Wonderful’, ‘Naughty By Nature’ and ‘Wetin Dey Sup’ in collaboration with Timbaland. He has also produced other chart-topping songs such as “Abule” by Patoranking and is already being touted as a potential producer of the year.

With this new annexation in the dawn of the global entertainment industry, this is the beginning of a conglomeration of homegrown expertise and proficiency with a pivotal insight into the future of African music.