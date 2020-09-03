By Taiwo Okanlawon

Brand influencer and fashion entrepreneur Laura Ikeji has disclosed that she just got the biggest endorsement money from Instagram.

The Instagram sensation known for her consistency and interesting content on social media disclosed to her followers that the new deal is triple what she’s ever made, and has invested it in her dream project.

The 32-year-old businesswoman wrote, “Btw legit money is sweeter. Work hard you will make even more.”

Ikeji who is currently in the UK with her family, owns a fashion store ‘The Gang’ in Lagos, Nigeria. She married Ogbonna Kanu in 2017, and they have two children together.

See post below: