Joe Biden’s U.S. presidential campaign and the Democratic Party raised $364.5 million in donations in August, breaking a U.S. record for a single month haul.

This is coming as the November election gets near and spending on advertising is likely to rise.

Biden’s campaign said, on Wednesday, that 57 per cent of the money came from online, small-dollar donations.

The Democratic presidential nominee said he has now received donations from more than four million people.

The cash bump comes during a month in which Biden named California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate and the Democrats conducted their convention.

In July, Biden and the Democrats took in $140 million, compared to President Donald Trump’s haul of $165 million.

Biden has been closing the fundraising gap with the Republican president, who in recent years has been particularly successful in raking in cash from donors.