By Chimezie Anaso

Members of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) in Anambra, have suspended their planned strike in the state scheduled to hold on Thursday.

Mr Chinedu Anyaso, Chairman of IPMAN, Enugu Depot Community, who announced the suspension said that the government and the association had met and reached some agreements which addressed their demands.

The shutdown was to protest multiple levies by government agencies, police harassment and indebtedness by Transport Company of Anambra State (TRACAS), to Siluch Oil and Gas Limited.

Recall that IPMAN on Aug. 4, issued an ultimatum to shut down the state after 21 working days if the government did not revert to the unified annual levy agreed by both parties.

It also asked the government to withdraw all court cases against their members.

Anyaso said that the suspension was based on the communiqué jointly signed by the association and state government after a meeting.

He stated that at the end of the meeting, the following resolutions were reached:

“That the Internally Generated Revenue Payable by IPMAN members which had been N100,000 per station since 2017 be continued until Dec. 31.





”The Anambra Internal Revenue Service will meet with the leadership of IPMAN to renegotiate the new rate(s) that will apply from 2021.

”Those who had yet to pay for the subsisting levy of N100,000 for the years 2018, 2019 and 2020 must clear the arrears immediately, but not later than Sept. 30.

“Anambra government will suspend all pending court cases against members of the depot community who are currently in default of payment of the levies, this suspension applies until Sept. 30.”

The chairman further said that on the indebtedness of TRACAS to Siluch Oil and Gas Limited, the parties agreed that the Commissioner for Transport would review the claims and send a memo to the governor within seven days.

He said that the meeting, however, agreed that it was a private commercial transaction which should not be a matter for industrial action.

He further said that the parties mandated the Special Adviser, Legal and Petroleum Resources to facilitate a meeting between IPMAN leadership and Commissioner of Police to understand the scope of IGP’s monitoring team within one week.

“Government will provide a suitable land within one month and a Certificate of Occupancy will be held in the name of Ministry of Transport,” Anyaso said.

He added that the depot community on its part would provide a detailed business proposal on financing and management.

NAN