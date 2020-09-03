By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Former YBNL artiste Viktoh, famous for the hit songs ‘Skibi Dat’ and ‘Me and My Guys’ has said in an interview that alongside music, he is also into farming.

Viktoh disclosed this in an interview with tooXclusive.com while answering questions about other things he does apart from music.

The former YBNL artist had a lot of revelation to make in the interview explaining that things have been hard since he left YBNL. Being an independent artist he explained, “things have to be done by oneself and at that point, you would know things are hard.”

On what the relationship between him and YBNL is now, he explained that the label has been a family for him.

Viktoh also disclosed that he is currently working on his EP and Album.

“Artists like Buju, Dremo, Zlatan, and maybe Lil Kesh would feature in the EP,” he said.

On a final note to his fans, the Skibi Dat crooner said they should not stop believing in him as he is working on a lot of things.



