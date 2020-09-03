By Ahmed Abba

Yobe Governor Mai Mala Buni has expressed sadness over the death of Alhaji Dala Ago, a former commissioner and unionist, who died in a traffic accident along Potiskum-Jakusko road on Wednesday.

The condolence message was contained in a statement signed by Mamman Mohammed, Director-General Press and Media Affairs to the governor, issued to newsmen on Thursday in Damaturu.

Buni described late Ago as a selfless public officer who dedicated his life to the service of the people, the state and country in general.

The governor said the death of the former commissioner was not only a loss to the family but also the entire state.

Buni prayed Allah to forgive Ago’s shortcomings and grant his soul eternal rest in Aljannatul Firdaus.

Late Ago was also a former Secretary of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Local Government Chairman, and Chairman Bade Local Government Environmental Sanitation Agency.

