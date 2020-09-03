By Taiwo Okanlawon

Big Brother Naija Reality TV star, Abike “Khloe” Abiri, popularly known as Koko by Khloe has finally confirmed that she underwent cosmetic surgery to enhance her butt.

After rumors of her doing a liposuction surfaced online, the reality star denied it.

However, in a new post on her Instagram page, Khloe shares a sexy photo of herself with her massive backside on display.

She then wrote: ‘Straight outta Boya ke ni nice night. Kidbro with the lens ( sorry I posted the unedited one, since I’m plastic, my pics should be straight out of camroll).’