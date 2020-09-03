The Football Association in England has dismissed the insinuations of institutionalized gender discrimination among its men and women soccer teams.

The FA announced on Thursday that the England men’s and women’s senior players have been paid the same match fee for representing their country since January 2020 – although tournament prize money still vastly differs.

In recent times, there have been controversies over pay equity and working conditions among male and female soccer teams.

In March 2019, the US women’s team, the current world champions, sued their federation alleging discrimination over pay and conditions.

A judge dismissed their case in May this year but the team has appealed that ruling.

However, the England FA in a statement on Thursday, said: “The FA pays its women’s players exactly the same as their male counterparts for representing England, both in terms of match fees and match bonuses.

“This parity has been in place since January 2020.”

The Football Association in Brazil also announced parity among men and women soccer teams on Wednesday.

Australia, Norway, and New Zealand are also on the list of football associations who had publicly committed to paying their men and women players the same amount for earning a senior cap.



