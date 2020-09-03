By Jennifer Okundia

Popular Nigerian disc jockey, record producer and recording artist Rotimi Alakija, better known as DJ Xclusive, has announced the birth of his daughter in the UK.

He started his career in 2003 by performing at various night clubs, including Aura Mayfair, Penthouse, Funky Buddha and Jalouse. Alakija has performed with the likes of Ne-Yo, Rihanna, Mario Winans, Brick and Lace, Nas and Fat Joe.

Born in the UK to Nigerian parents, he moved back to Nigeria at an early age to pursue a high school education at King’s College, Lagos. Rotimi later went to the UK to study Physics and Computer Science at Reading University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree and studied Financial Computing at Brunel University London.

Xclusive and his wife Tinuke named their daughter Avery. Reacting to the news of his baby’s arrival, he wrote on his timeline:

“Her little fingers stole my HEART..” welcome to the world my precious “AVERY” #MyDaughter 🍼 👶 #LittleX 😉 #Avery @averyalakija 😍♥️

He married Tinuke Ogundero in 2015.

In 2011, DJ Xclusive became the resident DJ for CoolFM 96.9. He is also the nephew of Nigerian billionaire business woman Folorunsho Alakija.

At the 2010 edition of the Nigeria Entertainment Awards, held in the United States, DJ Xclusive won World Best DJ and was later nominated for Best DJ at the 2011 edition of the Black Entertainment Film Fashion Television Awards (BEFFTA Awards). He was also featured at the 2013 Big Brother House Party.





