By Dorcas Elusogbon

Officers in Osun State Command on Thursday arraigned a 23-year-old man, Lawal Segun, before Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court for allegedly beating a police inspector on duty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Sunday Osanyintuyi told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 31 around 3:15 p.m. at Parakin Junction, Mayfair in Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said that the defendant assaulted Insp. Akinpelu Olaoluwa, while he was performing his duty, hitting the police officer with a fist, blows in the chest.

He added that the defendant also resisted arrest when he was invited to the police station by policemen, Insp. Morakinyo Joel and PC Dada Abiodun.

According to him, the defendant unlawfully damaged the wristwatch of one Sunday Michael, valued N10, 000 and inflicted injury on him.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 145, 355, 356 and 451 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun State, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the four-count charge of assault, damaging and resistance brought against him.

The Defense Counsel, Mr J.O. Amole, pleaded for the bail of the defendant on liberal terms, promising that his client would not jump bail.





Magistrate A.A. Ayeni adjourned the case until Oct. 15 for hearing.

NAN