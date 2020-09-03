By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon
Nigerian comedian, Koffi Ayinde Idowu Nuel who is professionally known as Koffi, on Wednesday wondered why the colour of the Nigerian flag; green-white-green isn’t signalling the same patriotic feeling as before.
The 43-year-old wondered why an average Nigerian would dream of leaving his/her home country.
He recalled that he had produced a ”full track dedicated to hope and sincere belief about this ‘Green’. According to him, the songs were to ”encourage the youths not to give up on Naija”.
