By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Brazil’s football federation (CBF) has announced that it will now pay men and women under the national team, the same amount.

With this development, Brazil joins Australia, Norway, and New Zealand to agree to equal pay.

This means Brazil’s female players including Marta, Formiga, and Leticia Santos will receive the same payments and allowances as Neymar, Gabriel Jesus, and Roberto Firmino.

Rogerio Caboclo, the federation’s president said in a statement; “The CBF has equalled the prize money and allowances between men’s and women’s football, which means the women players will earn the same as the men”.

Na íntegra a fala do presidente Rogério Caboclo sobre essa conquista histórica do futebol feminino e um grande passo a frente: a igualdade nos valores entre homens e mulheres!!! https://t.co/isTznZXgIJ pic.twitter.com/ctFfy9jmAq — Natália Lara (@natalialaragc) September 2, 2020

“It will be proportionally the same as what Fifa proposes for women, that is to say, there will be no more gender difference in remuneration between men and women,” Caboclo added.

The new directive will be applied to the teams participating in the Olympics next year as well as the next World Cup tournaments.’



